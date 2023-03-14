Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has written a letter of complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari against his main rival, Sadiq – Baba Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the letter dated 10 March 2023, Mr Mohammed, who is seeking re-election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the APC guber candidate campaign style is a threat to the peace in the state.

He said Mr Sadiq – Baba engages in a campaign of intimidation, violence and thuggery which is threatening the peace the state enjoys.

Mr Mohammed said his party, the PDP campaigned in all the 20 local government areas of the state without security breach but the APC campaign has been marked by violence.

“He (Mr Sadiq – Baba) is moving with a heavily armed convoy of security and thugs brought from outside the state to terrorise political opponents and innocent citizens.This has resulted in the death of more than three innocent people and injuries to dozens in some of the local government areas he visited.

“The APC candidate’s violent campaign activities have caused pains to families and fear in our community and raising tensions across the otherwise peaceful state. The question agitating the minds of our people is that are services in the state so helpless that they cannot stop this impunity who are complicit in this gruesome crimes against the law abiding citizens of bauchi State?” Mr Mohammed said in the letter.

He alleged that at a time other gubernatorial candidates were signing a peace accord on the 8 of March this year, Mr Sadiq – Baba was at Duguri (the governor’s hometown) unleashing mayhem in the name of campaign.

The governor added that other incidences of violences during the APC gubernatorial campaign were recorded in Akuyam, Misau, Akuyam and Alkaleri local governments

“The campaign entourage of the APC gubernatorial candidate include two members of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and Yakubu Musa Abdullahi, Mallam Isah Yuguda, the former governor of Bauchi State, Hon. Abdulmumin Kundak, commissioner of police, retired, Bello Illelah, who is the one in charge of recruiting and training the commando like group to terrorise and perpetuate their illegalities among others.

“As a retired chief of air staff is entitled to some aides, however, he still maintains his security details as if he is still in service. Soldiers and police from Abuja are frequently dispatched in large numbers alongside other armed but ‘un-uniform’ men to accompany him as he moves between various locations. Whenever they are engaged in violent act, they adopt a victim mentality and use the protection of security officials in Bauchi and in Abuja to evade responsibility. So far, no one was arrested, prosecuted or convicted for this campaign of violence and thuggery,” Mr Mohammed said.

He called on President Buhari to stop Mr Abubakar’s illegal use of soldiers and police to terrorise innocent citizens.

Mr Mohammed also asked for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the APC candidate and those supporting him.

The media aide to Mr Sadiq – Baba, Salisu Ahmad – Barau didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the allegations raised against his principal.

