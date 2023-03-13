The Presidency has described the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections as an “improvement on past elections.”

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

“This election is an improvement on past elections and due credit should be given to the government and people of this country,” Mr Shehu wrote.

Nigeria held the presidential and NASS elections on 25 February with the candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, emerging president-elect.

The two main opposition candidates, who came second and third in the election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are, however, challenging the result in court. They have alleged irregularities, especially in the result collation and announcement processes.

Mr Tinubu won the majority votes and also scored over 25 per cent in 29 states to meet the constitutional requirement.

However, Messrs Tinubu, Atiku and Obi won in 12 states each, the first of such in Nigeria’s history, indicating a close contest.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 25 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IS A MARKED IMPROVEMENT ON PAST ELECTIONS, THE WORLD SHOULD NOTE THIS

The Presidency thanks former ambassadors Mark Green and Johnnie Carson – along with other foreign observers – for their concerns over the logistics of the recent general election in Nigeria and their work as observers on the National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute Election Observation Missions.

It is worth setting their comments in context. No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short. The biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria has been won by one man: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The US State department congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC and the people of Nigeria on the outcome of the “competitive election.” British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also quick to congratulate the winner, on this victory. And so did many others in ECOWAS and the African Union.

Though it is true there were some delays and technical faults in the process that we can learn from – as is the case in any election the world over – the vote progressed and consolidated democracy in Nigeria. The integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022 was strengthened. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System cut out ghost, unauthorised or multiple votes to stem fraud. The election may not have been pluperfect, but due to the steps the government has taken, it is an improvement on previous polls. That achievement should not be overlooked. The next step is for the Election Commission to ensure transparency in collation.

Adverse reactions as received from some quarters are themselves a part of the learning process for everyone. Elsewhere, the world had been treated to epic lies, obfuscation, jingoism and hate, and told by global media to expect a different outcome. Nigerians shocked the world by refusing religious hatred and sectarian politics.

All true friends of Nigeria should join the people in proceeding forward for sustainable peace.

APC victory in the presidential election, underscored by the nationwide wave of support in the National Assembly results is clear mandate for the party to retain power for another term of four years.

This election is an improvement on past elections and due credit should be given to the government and people of this country.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

