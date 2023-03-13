But shockingly, in another video, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, an attendant at a filling station belonging to Governor Dapo Abiodun has been captured rejecting the old N500 and N1000 notes, despite a warning by the governor against the act.

.

Mr Abiodun threatened to lock up stores, banks, and supermarkets among other businesses which have refused to accept the banknotes as legal tender.

The governor further asked residents to report to him directly any case of rejection of the old notes, saying he would shut down any business involved.

In February while campaigning in Abeokuta North Local Council at the popular Kampala market in Itoku, the governor told traders that he would shut down any bank that refused the old notes.

Again, while speaking to his followers in a video sighted by a PREMIUM TIMES reporter on social media, the governor re-emphasised his stance.

In the video, Mr Abiodun said: “I am hereby sounding a note of warning to every market trader, petrol station, bank that are reducing old naira notes; if you’re reported to me, I will deal with you with the fullest extent of the law.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest court of the land. The Supreme Court has ruled that the old naira notes remain legal tender. The deadline has been moved to 31 December

“I will lock up your shop if they tell me you don’t accept old notes. Anytime you take an old note to banks and they refuse to accept it, call me. I will lock up the doors of such banks, including supermarkets.

“You transport unions and transporters, don’t reject the old money. If you take it to the bank and it was rejected, I will collect it from you and take it to the bank myself,” Mr Abiodun stated emphatically.

However, despite the governor’s threat, banks and businesses in the state have been rejecting the old naira notes.

But in a new video, the attendant at the governor’s own filling station told a motorist that the station was not accepting old naira notes.

The motorist, who spoke in Yoruba, retorted, “Why will you not take old notes? The governor has ordered that businesses should accept old notes, or is this not the governor’s fuel station? No problems, thank you.”

Efforts to speak with the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Shomorin, were fruitless as he neither picked up calls put across to his phone nor responded to text messages.

