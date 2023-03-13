Sunny Ofehe, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Delta State, sat with PREMIUM TIMES to x-ray a variety of issues about his plans and programmes for the oil-rich South-south state.

Born in Nigeria, Mr Ofehe is a Netherlands-based human and environmental rights activist. He clinched the YPP ticket during the party’s governorship primary in June, last year.

Like in other states, the governorship and state assembly elections will be held in Delta State on Saturday, 18 March.

The 51-year-old graduate of Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin hails from Iyede, a community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In this exclusive interview, Mr Ofehe said his administration will focus on attracting foreign investments to Delta and make the state a financially viable one that is not dependent on federal allocation. He said he has mapped out a plan to ensure massive foreign investment into the state in his first year in office.

The Delta State governorship hopeful also speaks about the performance of the current administration in the state, and how he plans to address the problems of the state if elected governor.

