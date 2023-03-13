The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has okayed the use of old naira notes in the country, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State said on Monday.

The CBN had last December introduced new N200, N500, and N1000 notes, which led to the withdrawal of the old notes from circulation.

This policy resulted in widespread chaos across the country, with protests erupting in various regions as Nigerians faced difficulties doing business and making cash payments in daily transactions.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the CBN must extend the use of old banknotes until 31 December due to the negative impact of the policy.

A seven-member panel of the court, led by John Okoro, unanimously ordered the CBN to continue receiving the old notes from Nigerian citizens.

Since the court ruling, the CBN and the Nigerian government have not reacted to the new development.

As a result, many Nigerians have continued to reject the old naira notes for transactions.

But in a statement on Monday, Mr Soludo said the CBN governor has directed commercial banks to dispense and receive old naira notes from customers, and that there is no limit to the number of times an individual or company can make deposits with the old notes.

“The governor of the CBN gave the directive at a Bankers’ Committee Meeting held on Sunday on 12th March, 2023. The Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, personally confirmed the above to me during a phone conversation on Sunday night,” Mr Soludo said in the statement which was also posted on his verified Facebook page.

The governor asked residents of the state to “freely accept and transact” their businesses with the old naira notes of N200, N500, and N1000 alongside the new notes.

He enjoined the residents to report any bank in the state that refuses to accept deposits of the old notes, and threatened to shut down such banks.

“Anambra State Government will not only report such a bank to the CBN, but will also immediately shut down the defaulting branch,” he stated.

