The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, will be meeting with the party’s members-elect of the National Assembly on Monday.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, will attend the meeting.

The meeting will take place at the Banquet Hall of the State House and all lawmakers have been advised to arrive at the venue by noon.

The party directed all the elected lawmakers to appear at the venue with their certificates of returns.

“This is to inform all Senators-Elect and members of the House of Representatives-Elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that they are invited to a parley with the Party’s National Leadership.

“The meeting which will be attended by the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“Senators/House of Representatives-Elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certificates of Return and must come alone,” the statement reads.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated in the invitation, it was gathered that it will centre on the election of the leadership of the 10th Senate and the House of Representatives, which will be inaugurated in June.

The new members were elected on 25 February.

Based on the results declared so far by INEC, the APC has the majority in the two chambers.

In the House of Representatives, APC has so far won 162 seats out of the 325 seats declared. The party also won the majority in the Senate with 57 seats while the PDP got 29 seats.

Elections into some seats in both chambers have not been concluded while the results of others have not been announced for some reasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

