Five siblings arrested by the police under controversial circumstances over a civil case in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, were hurriedly arraigned in court and sent to prison within hours.

They were not allowed access to a lawyer. Their parents were not aware of their arraignment.

The police arrested the siblings on Thursday in Ihiagwa, a community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A Twitter user, EbubeNna, later identified as Chiduebube Ohadoma, had raised an alarm that her 29-year-old brother, Solomon Ohadoma, was being molested by some police officers.

“Please, I need help, this police officer is shooting at my brother in broad daylight,” she said in the Twitter post, which was accompanied by a video clip of the incident.

In the 15 seconds clip, some gun-wielding police officers were seen beating up Mr Ohadoma.

While sympathisers attempted to shield the victim from the beating, one of the officers appeared to be threatening them – the sympathisers – and cocking his rifle.

“You are releasing bullet on my own brother,” Ms Ohadoma was heard yelling at one of the officers in a mixture of Igbo and English languages.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that a resident, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was also arrested by the officers for filming them while they were beating Mr Ohadoma.

How it began

Ms Ohadoma, in a separate Twitter post, narrated how the incident started.

She said her brother, a building engineer, was contracted to handle a project which he completed. But an unnamed man who contracted her brother reportedly refused to pay him after he had completed the project.

She said a few days after he promised to transfer the money to her brother’s bank account, the man directed him to another person whom he said would pay him the money. But the person also failed to pay the money, according to Ms Ohadoma.

Frustrated, Mr Ohadoma went back to the man – the debtor – and grabbed his phone, insisting he would only return it when his money had been paid to him.

Ms Ohadoma said some of the man’s friends warned her and her brother to return the phone because the man has “connections” with the police in the state and was likely going to use the police against them.

Some officers, at about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, arrived at the compound where the family is living, ostensibly to arrest Mr Ohadoma.

“My brother went outside the gate to buy something from the street and I followed him just to see some policemen beating him up,” Ms Ohadoma narrated, adding that one of the officers later shot at her brother.

Ms Ohadoma said the debtor was there and also joined the officers in beating her brother.

Journey to prison

Ms Ohadoma’s friend, David Oyewale, told PREMIUM TIMES the officers later arrested her (Ms Ohadoma), including three of her sisters and her brother, Mr Ohadoma.

The police accused all the five siblings of assaulting the officers, Mr Oyewale said.

Mr Oyewale confirmed that the officers also arrested a resident for filming them.

Like the others, the police accused the resident of assaulting the officers. The six of them were taken to Umuchima Police Post in the area.

Mr Oyewale, however, said Ms Ohadoma told him that she was earlier arrested for posting the video clip of the incident on her Twitter page. She had denied assaulting the officers, according to him.

Mr Oyewale said he did not know about the incident until he was contacted on phone by Ms Ohadoma, who narrated the incident to him and informed him that she was being held at the police post, alongside her four siblings.

That was on Friday morning.

Ms Ohadoma later that Friday informed Mr Oyewale on the phone that they had been taken to the court for trial. The call ended abruptly, according to Mr Oyewale.

Mr Oyewale said he believes that her phone was taken away from her before she could give out the details of the court where she and others had been taken to.

It must be a Magistrate Court close to the area, he reasoned.

But at the court, Mr Oyewale and another person were refused entry by two police officers guarding the court premises.

From the court premises, they went to the police post but were told the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, in the police headquarters.

But about 10 minutes after they left the police facility, Ms Ohadoma phoned Mr Oyewale and told him she and her siblings, alongside the resident, had been arraigned at the court and were about to be moved to a prison.

That was about 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

“So, we took a bike to that court. As we were getting there, they (police officers) were moving them out in their vehicle,” Mr Oyewale said.

That was exactly 12:29 p.m.

“We asked the people around there where they were taking them to, they said they were taking them to prison. They said they just finished a court hearing now.”

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the arrest of the suspects, their arraignment at a Magistrate Court in Owerri, Imo State, and their movement to the prison happened in less than 24 hours.

Mr Oyewale expressed surprise that Ms Ohadoma and her siblings, alongside the resident, were arraigned without the knowledge of their family and legal representation.

He said when he and a brother of the remanded persons visited the prison they were told by some officers at the prison premises that they would only be allowed to see them if they came with a lawyer.

“We have been going around from one place to another trying to find a lawyer, but we couldn’t find any. Their mum has been crying up and down,” Mr Oyewale said on Friday night.

As of Saturday afternoon, the family was yet to hire a lawyer.

“We could not afford the fee being charged by the lawyers we have contacted so far,” a family member, who asked not to be named, said on Saturday.

Police react

When contacted on Saturday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES that the six persons were arrested and charged to the court for assaulting the police officers.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said for Mr Ohadoma to snatch somebody’s phone amounted to robbery.

He said the police operatives went to Mr Ohadoma’s house to arrest him, on receiving the information.

“On getting to the house, the suspect had to mobilise some thugs, including his sisters, and attacked the police detectives and assaulted them,” he said.

The police spokesperson said when some reinforcements came, six of the suspects were arrested while others escaped. They were charged to court, he said.

Asked about the speed with which the suspects were arrested, arraigned, and remanded in prison, Mr Okoye said the police had no role in the remand of the suspects.

“It is the responsibility of the court to determine who is innocent or guilty, not the police,” he said.

The court would hear the case again on 5 April, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

