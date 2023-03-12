The police in Kaduna State have confirmed the occurrence of a fresh attack on Zango Kataf Local Government Area, on Saturday night.
Mohammed Jalige, the command’s public relations officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, that the attack occurred at 20:40hrs in Ungwan Wakili.
“I can confirm that there was an attack, and people were killed, but we are yet to ascertain the exact number of those killed.”
Mr Jalige, a superintendent of police, said before last night’s attacks, the police had been managing the security situation in the area, following the killing of a herder in the bush four days ago.
“Before the attacks, there was something we have been managing for four days now.
“One boy was killed in the bush while rearing his animals, and we have been on top of the situation before this unfortunate incident,” he added
Sources, however, told NAN that the killing of the herder might not be unconnected with the latest attacks.
(NAN)
