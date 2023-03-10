Nigerian human rights activist and popular supporter of the Labour Party (LP), Aisha Yesufu, has disagreed with the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his support for the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, ahead of the 18 March elections.

Mr Obi had via his verified Twitter handle urged his supporters to cast their votes for all the LP candidates during the forthcoming governorship and state Assembly elections.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the Obidients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijioke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta,” he posted on the microblogging website on Wednesday.

The LP candidate said he cancelled his scheduled “whistle-stop campaign” for all LP candidates in the governorship and state assembly elections due to his ongoing legal battles with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, Mrs Yesufu, in a counter post on her verified Twitter handle on the same Wednesday, disagreed with the LP candidate on his choice of Mr Edeoga.

“God forbid I become what I want to change. I can never sacrifice competence for partisanship!” she said in an apparent rejection of Mr Edeoga’s candidacy.

The human rights activist instead expressed support for the All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate in Enugu State, Frank Nweke.

“Frank Nweke Jnr @FrankNwekeII is the person for Enugu State. The people must be the winners and not individuals,” she stated.

Mrs Yesufu has been actively involved in Mr Obi’s campaign and repeatedly voiced her support for the LP candidate’s presidential ambition.

Peter Obi effect

Meanwhile, across various states in Nigeria, especially in southern Nigeria, the LP won some Senate and a couple of House of Representatives seats – defeating candidates of ruling political parties in such states.

In Enugu State, for instance, the LP won seven of the eight House of Representatives seats in the state. The party also won one of the two held senatorial elections in the state.

Enugu is believed to be a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state.

The PDP had won all elections in the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

The victories recorded by the LP across the state and some parts of Nigeria have been linked to the “effect” of Mr Obi, who has been enjoying growing support across the South-east and other parts of Nigeria.

