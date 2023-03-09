The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the armed forces nabbed eight political thugs at Okehi in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami, a major general, said the thugs were arrested in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process in the area.

He said the troops recovered three pump action guns, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, six locally made assorted guns and two daggers.

Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Safe Haven had on 26 February, arrested five suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 35 rustled cattle at Lobirin village in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He added that the troops also on 4 March, responded to an attack on Angwan Lilu in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and engaged the criminals in a firefight.

He said the encounter led to the recovery of several weapons from the criminals who fled.

In Benue State, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted a raid operation to Utange village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, neutralising two bandits and recovered a cache of arms and other sundry items.

“In the same vein, troops conducted fighting within Zaki-Biam town in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area and arrested seven terrorists.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects have been involved in criminal activities within the local government area.

“Troops also recovered AK47 rifle, 19 locally made pistols, one dane gun, two machetes and four mobile phones from the terrorists.

“Accordingly, within the weeks in focus, troops in the North-central Zone recovered five AK47 rifles, three pump action guns,19 locally fabricated pistols and three dane guns,” he said.

According to him, six locally made assorted rifles, 163 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 17 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, two machetes, two wristwatches, seven mobile phones and 35 rustled cattle were recovered.

“Troops also neutralised two terrorists and arrested seven suspected terrorists as well as eight political thugs.

“All recovered items, arrested terrorists have been handed over to relevant authority for further action,” he said.

(NAN)

