One person was killed on Wednesday following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occurred in Duguri, the hometown of the Governor of the state, Bala Mohammed.

Interestingly, the APC campaign was led by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, a top member of the PDP.

Mr Dogara is at loggerheads with Mr Mohammed and has vowed to work for the APC governorship candidate, Sadiq Abubakar.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that trouble started when supporters of the PDP blocked the route leading to Duguri town to stop the APC campaign in the area. They were, however, overwhelmed by the APC supporters.

“The second round of the fight ensured when the APC governorship candidate Mr Abubakar was delivering his campaign speech and gunshots disrupted the exercise.

“The gunshots prompted the APC supporters to trace the perpetrators who were shooting from their residences. They caught some of them and confiscated two dane guns.

“One person was killed, and six people including two personnel of the Civil Defence Corps were injured.

The deceased was identified by the residents as Danlami Shata, who is the ward head of the Gwaram community in the Duguri area, a resident, Ibrahim Garba, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmad Wakili, did not respond to phone calls and text messages requesting comments about the incident.

The campaign outing

Speaking to the crowd of supporters, Mr Dogara asked the voters not to vote for Mr Mohammed.

“We came to tell you the truth, that we need to effect a change of leadership in Bauchi State. I came here to enlighten you that even though your son (Governor Mohammed) is there but since he is not doing well we should change him.

“I urge you all to cast your vote for Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar on Election Day because Abubakar is a father who will bring succour to the people of Bauchi state”, said the resident.

