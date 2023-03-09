The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, has a substantive Vice Chancellor.

Olusola Kehinde, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and Professor of Plant Breeding and Genetics, has been ratified by the institution’s Senate as the institution’s seventh substantive vice-chancellor.

The appointment, according to the university, was confirmed at a special meeting of the Governing Council, which was held on 7th March.

According to a release signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Bola Adekola, and made available to journalists by the Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Kola Adepoju, Mr Kehinde’s appointment follows a keenly contested competition for the position.

Mr Kehinde was said to have emerged as the best among 14 candidates who jostled for the position.

Promises

The university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Umar Ahmed, while announcing the appointment was said to have charged the new helmsman to work assiduously to uplift the standard of the institution and ensure that the university continues to soar higher globally.

In his response, Mr Kehinde was said to have appreciated the council for finding him worthy of the appointment and the trust reposed in him.

He promised to implement all the programmes highlighted in his vision document presented during the appointment process.

He also promised to keep promoting peace, quality and cutting-edge researches by putting in all his energies “to make FUNAAB a 21st Century university in a short time.”

New VC’s profile

Born on 22nd December, 1964, Mr Kehinde, a native of Gbagura, Abeokuta North Local Government Area (LGA), attended Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta South LGA from 1976 to 1981.

He later proceeded to Ogun State Polytechnic (now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic), Ojere where he obtained his Higher School Certificate (HSC).

READ ALSO:

The new vice-chancellor was awarded a Bachelor and Master of Science Degree in Agricultural Biology as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (Plant Breeding and Genetics) from University of Ibadan, in 1987, 1990 and 1994 respectively.

He joined FUNAAB as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Plant Breeding and Science Technology in 1994 and rose through the ranks to become a Professor on 1st October, 2007.

A former Dean, College of Plant Science and Crop Production between 2009 and 2011, Mr Kehinde was in 2021 appointed the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development). He was also appointed an acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution at the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

