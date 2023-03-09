Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB) to commence an immediate investigation into the Lagos train accident Thursday morning.

A moving train heading to Lagos from Abeokuta collided with a Lagos State government staff bus conveying passengers to work in the Shogunle area of Oshodi in Lagos State Thursday.

Reports said that train dragged the bus from Shogunle to the PWD area of Ikeja before grinding to a halt.

At the time of this report, authorities said at least two women have been confirmed dead from the incident while several others were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

In a press statement released by Mr Sirika’s special assistant on public affairs, James Odaudu, the minister described the accident as an “unfortunate” occurrence.

“Following the report of a collision of a passenger train and a bus conveying workers to their work places in Lagos Thursday morning, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau experts to commence Immediate investigation into the accident,” the statement said.

Mr Sirika assures the public of the capacity of the NSIB to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways of preventing such in the future.

According to the statement, the minister solicits the cooperation of members of the public as investigation by the NSIB team commences.

Mr Sirika commiserates with the government and people of Lagos state, especially those who have lost their loved ones, on the sad event, and prays for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident, the statement said.

