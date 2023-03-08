The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented 325 members-elect of the House of Representatives with their certificates of return.

They are the winners of the elections into the lower legislative chamber held alongside the presidential elections on Saturday 25 February.

The certificates of return were presented to them at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

There are no winners yet in 35 constituencies due to supplementary elections or court cases, the list released by the electoral commission on Tuesday shows.

The House of Representatives has a total of 360 members.

INEC presented the Senators-elect with their certificates of return on Tuesday.

Only eight of the 18 political parties in the country have at least a member in the House of Representatives, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday.

The parties are —the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young People Party (YPP).

The ruling APC still retains the majority in the house with 162 seats while the major opposition party, PDP, has 102 members-elect. The LP and NNPP have 34 and 18 members-elect respectively.

