The Court of Appeal, Abuja has fixed Wednesday for ruling an ex parte request by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to inspect electoral materials that were deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct the 25 February election.

On 1 March, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, declared Mr Tinubu winner of the presidential election.

Mr Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 8.8 million votes to defeat both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party presidential candidates, respectively.

Preparatory to filing their petitions against the outcome of the election, Atiku and Mr Obi have indicated their intentions to challenge, Mr Tinubu has approached the Court of Appeal to grant him permissn to inspect the sensitive electoral materials.

The president-elect intends to inspect the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and election results amongst others, in preparation for his defence at the Presidential Election Petition Court, should Atiku and Mr Obi file a formal petition to challenge his victory.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, the President-elect’s lawyer, Akintola Makinde, urged the appellate court to grant him leave “to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the electoral materials” to enable him prepare his defence against Atiku and Mr Obi’s challenge at the tribunal.

“The materials will be relevant in helping us to prepare our defence and also make comparison with the information contained in INEC’s back-end server,” Mr Makinde said while moving the ex parte request.

Mr Tinubu filed the application alongside his party, the APC.

After listening to Mr Makinde, the Court of Appeal panel led by Joseph Ikyegh fixed Wednesday for ruling on the application.

Similarly, Atiku and Mr Obi alongside their political parties have obtained same permission from the court to inspect sensitive electoral materials that were used in the conduct of the election.

Although INEC is seeking the court’s order to vary the permission earlier granted the PDP and LP presidential flagbearers.

The electoral umpire argued that it needed to reconfigure the BVAS machines for the conduct of Saturday, 11 March governorship and state parliamentary election.

