Opposition political parties in Kano State have accused the Kano State government of importing armed thugs from neighbouring countries to disrupt the 11 March governorship election in the state.

Similarly, the police in the state said they are aware of plans by some politicians to import thugs into the state to disrupt the election.

The leading opposition party in the state, the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) alleged that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has hired bandits across the border to disrupt the election in its favour.

“We are aware that thousands of bandits from Chad and Niger republics as well as from Katsina and Kaduna states have been hired and brought into Kano State by the Gandujiya administration to be used to disrupt the elections.

“The DSS and the Nigerian Police are aware of this. These bandits, brandishing heavy weapons including guns and machetes, are already in different locations across the 44 local government councils.

“Nigerian government and indeed all Nigerians should be aware that for any breach of the peace on Election Day, governor Ganduje and his gang including the Kano Director of the DSS (who ought to have retired from the service over a year ago) must be held personally responsible.

“Law enforcement agents must be proactive in taming this unfortunate menace and averting this senseless disaster that is being planned against the good people of Kano State,” the NNPP said in a statement.

Kano government accuses NNPP

However, Kano State government’s spokesperson, Muhammad Garba, told Daily Trust that being in government, they were privy to security reports which allegedly indicated that was what the NNPP was planning to do “as they did during the just concluded presidential election.”

Mr Garba said the NNPP haven understood that their plan has been uncovered are making frantic efforts to cover up by doing a ‘counter-attack.’

“The NNPP know they are not only going to lose this election but their grand plan has been exposed and because of that they are jittery and trying to turn the table with these allegations that the security report has said they (NNPP) are planning,” Mr Garba said.

“Everybody knows NNPP is the one indoctrinating youths to even become obstinate and not listen to their parents. They are also the ones known for importing thugs as evidenced in all their rallies, which has led to the loss of lives.

“APC remains peace-loving and we will support the security agencies to ensure that the election is peaceful across the state,” the government spokesperson said.

More accusations

Also, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ibrahim Khalil, in a press conference on Monday alleged that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of armed thugs to disrupt the electoral process during the election.

“Report reaching us indicates that some unpatriotic politicians have engaged the services of armed thugs to disrupt the electoral process.

“There an also reports of moves to provide security agencies uniforms to political thugs during the March 11th governorship election.

“Given this development, we are calling on relevant stakeholders, especially security agencies, state/national peace committees, human rights organisations, international and domestic observers and media to do the needful in addressing the unfortunate situation for peace and stability to prevail.

“We are also appealing to INEC to mobilise election materials to polling units on time for the process to kick start appropriately. As there are allegations of plans to delay the process, especially in Kano central. Politics must not be taken as a do-or-die affair,” Mr Khalil said on behalf of other governorship candidates.

The governorship candidates who jointly signed the press statement include Bala Gwagwarwa of the Social Democratic party, (SDP), Sadiq Wali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Tanko Yakasai of the People Redemption Party (PRP).

Others are Yakubu Uba-Gaya of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ibrahim Muhammad of the All People Party (APP), Aisha Mahmud of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Furera Ahmad of Booth Party (BP) and Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The police speak

Meanwhile, police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the Commissioner of Police is warning all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the state as the command will not relent in its effort at deal decisively with troublemakers.

“The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mamman Dauda, psc(+) receives information that some disgruntled politicians are planning to import thugs to the State with the sole aim of disrupting the forthcoming Gubernatorial / State Assembly Elections slated for Saturday, 11th March 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police is warning all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the State as the Command will not relent in its effort at dealing decisively with troublemakers.

“The Command will in liaison with other security agencies in the state ensure the arrest and diligent prosecution of all suspects. The thugs will also be charged to court alongside their sponsors.

“We want to use this medium to thank the law-abiding citizens and the good people of Kano State for their support during the Presidential /National Assembly Elections as it was conducted peacefully. The CP wants the good people of the State to continue in the same vein for us to record a zero-violence election. In case of emergencies, the command can be reached via; 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926.”

