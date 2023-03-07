The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has queried the re-election of embattled Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, as member of representing Tudun Wada, Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State.

INEC said the declaration of Mr Doguwa of the 25 February National Assembly election in his constituency was made under duress.

Mr Doguwa has been representing the constituency since 2007. It would be his fifth term in the House of Representatives, if elected in latest election.

INEC faulted Mr Doguwa’s victory days after Mr Doguwa was arrested, charged and arraigned on murder charges which he allegedly committed on the day of the election.

The Federal High Court in Kano on Monday granted bail to Mr Doguwa, who was detained over alleged complicity in the murder of three members of his constituency.

The returning officer, Ibrahim Yakasai, had announced that Mr Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives, scored 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Salisu Abdullahi, of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), who polled 34,798 votes.

While Mr Doguwa’s name was on the list of members-elect posted on INEC twitter handle last night, the electoral commission stated that Mr Doguwa’s win was announced under duress.

The commission did not provide further comments and the INEC National Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, had yet to respond to our reporter’s request for clarification as of the time of filing this report.

The police had arrested Mr Doguwa and charged him with murder of three persons who died at Dadin Kowa Ward of Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kanbo State in a violence that erupted during the collation of results.

The police said he was charged with “criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous

hurt, and mischief by fire, inciting disturbance.”

Residents said the violent confrontation occurred when the agents of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) called for the cancellation of the Dadin Kowa results over alleged incidents of

over-voting.

IINEC is to present certificates of return to the members-elect of the house of representatives tomorrow (Wednesday).

