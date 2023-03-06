A Federal High Court in Kano on Monday released on bail the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, who was detained over alleged complicity in the murder of three members of his constituency.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Kano arrested and charged Mr Doguwa, alongside others, for criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The police prosecutor told the court that Mr Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on 26 February at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The police said the offences are contrary to sections 97, 114, 221,247 and 336 of the penal code.

Mr Doguwa was initially charged to a magistrate court in Kano but his lawyer approached the Federal High Court and sought his bail while questioning the jurisdiction of the magistrate to entertain the case.

However, in an exparte application for the enforcement of his rights, Mr Doguwa’s counsel, Nuraini Jimoh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), appealed to the court to release the accused on bail on the ground that the magistrate court that has no jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, granted him bail in the sum of N500m, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

The judge ordered that the suspect shall deposit his travel documents with the court registry, which can be released upon request if needed for travel. The documents must be resubmitted upon return from the journey.

The lawmaker was involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

Mr Doguwa, who was seeking re-election to represent the Tudun Wada, Doguwa federal constituency, reportedly arrived at the venue of the fracas to protest the alleged cancellation of the result where the crisis ensured.

