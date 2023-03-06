The Supreme Court has affirmed Dauda Lawal as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the forthcoming governorship election in Zamfara State in a judgment delivered Monday afternoon.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of justices, dismissed an appeal that was lodged before it by an aggrieved gubernatorial aspirant of the party, Ibrahim Shehu – Gusau.

Mr Gusau had gone to court to challenge the legality of the PDP governorship primary election the party held in the state on 25 May 2022.

Inyang Okoro who read the lead judgement said the appeal lacked merit.

“The court resolved all the issues for determination against the Appellant and held that the appeal was unmeritorious and the same was dismissed. Parties were ordered to bear their respective costs,” Mr Okoro said.

The apex court struck out Mr Gusau’s cross-appeal on the grounds that the main appeal had been dismissed.

A rerun was ordered and in September 2022, Mr Lawal emerged victorious after the primary but Mr Shehu-Gusau and two other aspirants, Mustapha Madawaki and Aliyu Muhammad returned to court and insisted that the party violated electoral guidelines.

In November 2022, a Federal High Court barred the party from fielding any candidate for the gubernatorial election in 2023 but the party went to the Appeal Court seeking redress which they got.

Not satisfied, Mr Shehu-Gusau went to the Supreme Court.

