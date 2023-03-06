The first phase of Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections was held on Saturday, February 25, when President-Elect Bola Tinubu and federal lawmakers were elected. Next is governorship.

The second phase of the elections will now be held on Saturday, March 11. On that day, new governors will be elected for 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states. New lawmakers will also be elected for the Houses of Assembly in the 36 states.

Below is the list of candidates for the 18 political parties fielding candidates for 28 governorship/deputy governorship seats in 28 states and 993 State Houses of Assembly constituencies in 36 states.

Also attached are a number of amendments made to the list by the Independent National Electoral Commission pursuant to court orders.

Governorship elections are not holding this time in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo, as polls to the offices of governors of the states are held off-cycle and not part of the general election.

