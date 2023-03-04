President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the Umar Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, for Doha, Qatar, for the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and some other governments officials were at the airport to bid the president farewell.

A statement by the president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, revealed that Mr Buhari was invited to the conference by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The conference will be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society groups and youth organisations.

It aims to share development ideas and mobilise political will, solidarity, actions and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to poverty, food insecurity, hunger and weak or non-existent infrastructure.

The conference will also address inadequate healthcare facilities and climate change in LCDs as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

In the president’s delegation are some ministers and other government officials.

The Nigerian leader is expected to return to his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on 8 March, in readiness for voting in the March 11 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.

Mr Buhari had, on 25 February, in Daura, Katsina State, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, voted the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who emerged the winner at the end of the exercise.

(NAN)

