The African Union and the governments of Ghana, The Gambia and Sierra Leone have congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates to win last Saturday’s presidential election.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Mahamat, in a statement “warmly” congratulated Mr Tinubu for being proclaimed winner of the presidential elections.

He also congratulated Nigerians for demonstrating resilience in their commitment to democratic values by casting their votes for the leaders of their choice.

Mr Mahamat asked stakeholders to uphold peace and the rule of law while urging aggrieved parties to pursue grievances through the judicial system, as provided for by the law.

He thanked Uhuru Kenyatta, former president of the Republic of Kenya and head of the African Union Election Mission to Nigeria, ECOWAS, and other partners for their fruitful collaboration in support of a peaceful election process in Nigeria.

“The Chairperson renews the commitment of the African Union to support the sisterly Federal Republic of Nigeria in her journey to deepen democracy, good governance, sustainable development and consolidate peace, security, and stability in the country,” the statement said.

The President of Ghana, Nana Afudo-Addo, in a tweet wrote, “on behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February.”

He said Mr Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC government has been given four more years to continue in office, which he is hopeful will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy.

Mr Akufo-Addo commended the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, for their vigorous, well-fought campaigns.

“I am confident that their reactions to the results of the election will reinforce the boundaries of Nigerian democracy, and consolidate the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant,” he said.

The Ghanaian leader said he expects that Mr Tinubu would continue the efforts of past Nigerian leaders to deepen the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, security, progress and prosperity.

Also, the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, in a tweet congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect on behalf of the Government & people of Sierra Leone.

“I wish to congratulate the President-Elect of #Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT on his victory in the election. Nigeria has again set a shining example for the region as a beacon of hope in advancing democracy,” he tweeted.

Mr Boi wished Mr Tinubu the best as he maps out his national development strategy to build an enduring legacy.

“I’m looking forward to working together towards advancing Sierra Leone-Nigeria relations,” he tweeted.

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia in a tweet said “the announcement by @inecnigeria, I congratulate @officialABAT and the people of the Federal Republic of #Nigeria for a successful election.”

