Former South African president and Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, Thabo Mbeki, has urged President-elect Bola Tinubu, not to forget the African continent when he assumes office in May.

A statement signed by Tunde Rahman for the office of the President-elected noted that Mr Mbeki spoke on Thursday when he visited Mr Tinubu in his Abuja residence on completion of the Commonwealth Observer Mission.

Mr Mbeki, who noted that the election was fair and credible, asked the president-elect to make the entire African continent his compass when he takes over the reins of government.

“Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a big economy. Whatever happens here sets the pace for the rest of Africa.

“We need a strong Nigerian presidency that will also focus on the African region,” he said.

“Your opponent will be looking for a smallest thing to throw stones at. That is the way of democracy,” he added.

The president-elect assured the former South African president of his commitment to further African integration and economic development and promised to work with Mr Mbeki and other leaders of the continent in this direction.

He added: “Please Mr President, don’t be far from us.”

Mr Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State, was returned elected as the president-elect according to INEC in the 25 February presidential election.

The first and second runner-ups in the election – Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party have vowed to challenge the victory of the APC candidate in court.

