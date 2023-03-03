The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said a total of 104 Lassa fever deaths and 636 confirmed infections have been recorded across Nigeria between January to 26 February.

The NCDC noted that the death toll was recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 16.4 per cent which is lower than what was recorded for the same period in 2022 (18.1 per cent).

This is contained in the agency’s latest epidemiological report published on its website for week 8 of 2023, spanning 20 to 26, February.

The report shows that 351 suspected cases were recorded within the week under review, with 59 infections and 10 deaths confirmed.

In total for 2023, according to the report, at least one confirmed case has been recorded across 88 local government areas in 22 states, adding that of all the confirmed cases, 70 per cent are from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection list with 33 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi states accounted for 28 and nine per cent of the infections respectively.

NCDC maintained that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022, adding that four new healthcare workers were affected in the reporting week.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

