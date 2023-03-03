The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored Umo Eno as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 11 March election in Akwa Ibom State.

The commission in its amendment (number five) to the final list of candidates for the election dated 24 February cited court order as reason for the restoration.

A check on the commission website Thursday evening shows that Mr Eno has been restored as the PDP candidate in the state.

The restoration followed a judgment by an Appeal Court in Abuja which nullified the 20 January ruling of the Federal High Court which sacked Mr Eno.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Hamman Barka had in its ruling on the appeal filed by the PDP held that the lower court’s decision was based on errors.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES last month reported how INEC published the name of a federal lawmaker from the state, Michael Enyong, as the PDP governorship flag bearer in the state, replacing Mr Eno, Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor.

The commission had in its amendment number four cited court order as reason for the replacement.

Mr Enyong, 54 is currently doing a second term as member representing Uyo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

The PDP conducted its governorship primary in the state on 25 May last year at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, which Mr Eno, a former commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state, polled 993 votes to clinch the party ticket.

His closest rivals, Onofiok Luke and Akan Okon, tied on three votes each in a primary that recorded two void votes from the 1, 018 delegates accredited for the exercise.

Mr Enyong, who boycotted the exercise, conducted a parallel PDP primary in his residence in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo where he emerged the winner.

He, thereafter, got the results of his primary validated by an Abuja Federal High Court, which declared him as the authentic PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the PDP filed an appeal and got the judgment upturned by the Court of Appeal which ordered the restoration of Mr Eno as the PDP governorship flag bearer on the basis that the lower court.

Forgery allegations, expulsion

The police in Akwa Ibom State had invited Mr Enyong for questioning for alleged forgery after the lawmaker got the results of a parallel PDP primary conducted in his house validated by the court.

“Mr Enyong conducted his primary in his own house in Uyo and after the charade he went and forged what he claimed was the results of the primary, spread the results across, shared the votes and forged the letterhead paper of PDP and signatures of the PDP National Chairman, Secretary, Organising secretary, Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer.

“He forged the document to create the impression that he has the result sheet in his hand and these are the issues they (police) are asking him to answer. How Mr Enyong came about the documents he’s handling which he used to file a false affidavit before the court,” said the director of litigations in the PDP campaign council in the state, Uwemedimo Nwoko.

Mr Enyong’s lawyer, NyaknoAbasi Etuk had admitted to PREMIUM TIMES that his client did not participate in the PDP primary that was conducted at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium but argued that the PDP was served with the court process but they (PDP) kept mute.

Following his invitation by the police, Mr Enyong obtained a court order restraining the police from inviting, arresting and detaining him.

The federal lawmaker was, thereafter, expelled by a local chapter of the party over the forgery allegations.

