The Lagos State Government has confirmed receipt of the autopsy report on the cause of death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old female student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, the post-mortem report dated 1 March and issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital revealed that the student died from “asphyxia and electrocution”.

The mother of the deceased, Blessing Adeniran, had taken to her Instagram account Wednesday night to announce the result of the autopsy and plans to sue the school in a law court. She said the school contributed to her trauma for allegedly “ pushing false narratives to protect their reputation.”

The student who died while taking part in the school’s sporting events held at the Agege Stadium in Lagos has been laid to rest Thursday in Lagos.

Court action

The Attorney General further noted in the statement that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to issue Legal Advice on the matter immediately.

“We use this medium to commensurate with Whitney’s family, even as we reassure Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court,” he said.

Following the student’s death, the Lagos State Government ordered the indefinite closure of the school in response to the controversies surrounding the death.

Before the autopsy, the parents of the deceased had insisted that the student was hale and hearty before leaving home on the said day, but the school management denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the student “slumped” at the stadium.

In reaction, the Chairman of the school’s Advisory Board, Ike Ofuokwu, noted in a statement that the 12-year-old deceased “slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances.”

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” said Mr Ofuokwu.

