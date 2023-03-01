A Magistrate Court in Kano on Wednesday remanded in a correctional facility the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, over alleged complicity in the murder of three members of his constituency.

The police in Kano arrested and charged Mr Doguwa, alongside others, for criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Yola, remanded the lawmaker till 7th March for the hearing of his bail application.

The lawmaker was reportedly involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

Mr Doguwa, who is seeking re-election to represent the Tudun Wada, Doguwa federal constituency, reportedly arrived at the venue of the fracas to protest the alleged cancellation of the result where the crisis ensured.

