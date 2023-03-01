Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has expressed optimism that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dikko Radda, will emerge victorious.

Mr Masari was speaking to journalists Wednesday afternoon when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at his private residence in Daura, Katsina State, to congratulate the president on the victory of the APC in the presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the APC as the president-elect Wednesday morning.

Mr Tinubu lost Katsina State to the PDP.

The closed-door meeting lasted for about an hour.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the governor said he met with the president to review the preparations of the APC for the governorship elections with the president.

“He (Buhari) is more than delighted first of all for APC to have won this presidential election and in a peaceful manner, like I said in Katsina we had the elections without loss of lives, without any violence recorded and so he is very pleased and happy about it and reports coming from across the nation that has been reaching him had indicated quite a successful election.

“And you know as a President leaving office and getting a successor from his party, you don’t need to ask me if he was happy. The answer is positive and he is happier than the candidate because this is his election, it’s a verdict on the performance of his government that is the reason why people voted for the APC,” Mr Masari said.

“We are getting ready to breed on our successes and also our failures to see those areas we need to address so that the gubernatorial election will be won by APC. You know that we delivered all three senatorial seats from Katsina state, and we delivered 9 members of the House of Representatives out of 15, so you can see that the whole of North West, we are contributing more to the National Assembly than any other state,” he said.

