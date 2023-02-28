A former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other contestants to accept the outcome of the presidential election.

The result of the election, held on Saturday, is being collated but the PDP, the Labour Party and former President Olusegun Obasanjo have accused the electoral body of insincerity.

Mr Shema, in a statement he titled “In the interest of Nigeria” said the election was peaceful but had its challenges.

He said despite the challenges, Nigerians should collectively work for the success of the process.

“This election was generally acclaimed to be peaceful, but not without some challenges, we should therefore collectively come together to work for its peaceful outcome and continue to support the advancement of the course of our dear country and its people, in unity, peace and progress for all Nigerians, because without peace no nation can endure and no leader can succeed,” he said.

Mr Shema, also a former deputy national chairman (north) of the PDP, urged contestants and other politicians to support democratic institutions to discharge their duties accordingly.

“Our democratic institutions must be encouraged and supported in discharging their roles in accordance with the laws of the land.

“Let also be reminded that there is no perfect election anywhere in the world or election without complaints, and ours can not be an exemption, but we must therefore learn to manage our situation in the interest of Nigeria and for all Nigerians.

“It is also time for *all leading candidates in this contest* to come together and speak with one voice for the peace, unity, and stability of this country they seek to lead,” he said.

Mr Shema also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to look into complaints raised by political parties.

“On the final note, INEC must look into genuine and legitimate concerns and complaints, but in doing so must act strictly in consonance with the laws of the land*. They will still be accused, abused, and insulted, but that should not deter them from doing what is right under the laws.”

BELOW IS MR SHEMA’S FULL STATEMENT

IN THE INTEREST OF NIGERIA

I begin in the name of God Almighty, who knows what will be before it comes to be.

1. I will start this as an *appeal to all our leaders, men and women of goodwill* to speak up for collective NATIONAL INTEREST at this critical stage of our National life, while also acknowledging those who have spoken already.

2. We must also anchor *our democracy on the rule of law* in order for us to build an enduring system that will succeed.

3. *Our Democratic Institutions* must be encouraged and supported in discharging their roles in accordance with the laws of the land.

4. Let also be reminded that there is no perfect election anywhere in the world or election without complaints, and ours can not be an exemption, but we must therefore learn to manage our situation in the interest of Nigeria and for all Nigerians.

5. At this junction, sectional, tribal, religious, personal, or group interests must give way to *National and Collective Interest*.

6. I also call on all *political, regional, religious, traditional, and business leaders* to join hands in supporting and deepening Nigeria’s democracy in *peace and unity* to calm our nation.

7. It is also time for *all leading candidates in this contest* to come together and speak with one voice for the peace, unity, and stability of this country they seek to lead.

8. By the special grace of God, we should not forget that we are the *largest black nation on the face of this universe* and the pride of all black men and women, blessed with enormous hunan and material resources, thereby making our leadership role in Africa a responsibility we must not fail to carry.

9. Let me also call on *the global Democratic family across the world, especially our international friends, nations, and partners*, not to relent in their efforts in supporting our growing democracy under the rule of law.

10. This election was generally acclaimed to be peaceful, but not without some challenges, we should therefore collectively come together to work for its peaceful outcome and continue to support the advancement of the course of our dear country and its people, in unity, peace and progress for all Nigerians, because without peace no nation can endure and no leader can succeed.

11. I can not end this appeal without asking the media ( all categories) to stand up and be counted at this hour of our nation’s needs in order to help bring down tension in the land and not to do anything to escalate it. Their role is critical because they can contribute immensely one way or the other for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

12. On the final note, *INEC must look into genuine and legitimate concerns and complaints, but in doing so must act strictly in consonance with the laws of the land*. They will still be accused, abused, and insulted, but that should not deter them from doing what is right under the laws.

13. Our *security agencies* should also ensure effective discharge of their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians wherever they are.

14. May the God Almighty, the master and ruler of the universe, bless Nigeria with the peaceful outcomes of these elections .

Signed

Ibrahim S. Shema ( CON)

(Sarkin yarkin Hausa)

Former Governor of Katsina State

Dated – 28th February, 2023.

