The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barnabas Gemade, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to ignore the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the cancellation of Saturday’s presidential election.

Mr Gemade, who addressed the press on Tuesday in Abuja, said Mr Obasanjo was a ‘meddlesome interloper’ who has nothing at stake in the election.

He said the call for the cancellation of the election by the former president was an assault on democracy and the rule of law which he described as an open incitement and call for anarchy.

He said: “This is a sad moment in the history of our country’s democracy. The people who moved against the wish of our people and annulled a free and fair election in the past are at work again.

Mr Obasanjo, on Monday, had written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari telling him to compel INEC to cancel the ongoing collation and announcement of the result of the presidential election held last Saturday.

The letter from the former Nigerian leader has received criticisms from concerned Nigerians, including ex-military generals like Alani Akinrinade and Olu Bajowa.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Gemade, a former lawmaker, accused Mr Obasanjo of benefitting from the democracy he did not struggle for and trying to set the nation backwards after 24 years of unbroken democratic rule.

“After 24 years of unbroken democratic rule, this is not the kind of thing we want to encounter. We cannot afford to allow the gains we have recorded to be frittered away by a few misguided people who neither worked for democracy nor believed in its principles.

“Unfortunately, this set of people reaped from democracy; they reaped from our sweat, from our Labour for democracy. They reaped bountifully from where they did not sow.

“I want to particularly speak to yesterday’s call former president Olusegun Obasanjo for the cancellation of a validly conducted election. It is shocking and unbelievable that a former leader of this country could by any stretch of the imagination call for insurrection.”

Mr Gemade said President Obasanjo’s statement is an open incitement and invitation to anarchy.

“The former President is simply calling people out to take arms against the state. It’s an assault on our collective psyche. We must not allow Obasanjo to have his way. We must condemn him and his satanic and unpatriotic call. I strongly condemn his statement and I call on all well-meaning Nigerians and our security agencies to call him to order. Security agents must pay special attention to this man and his antics,” he added.

He further added that having conducted what could be described as the worst election in Nigeria’s history, Mr Obasanjo was not qualified to question the credibility of any election.

“For the life of me, I find it difficult to understand why Obasanjo thinks he approximates the entire country. Why does he think he can decide for the country, or for the Nigerian people who have voted for a presidential candidate of their choice? Does Obasanjo understand what a transparent and credible election means? Is he even qualified to talk about credibility in an election? Someone who corrupted our electoral system and through his protege, Professor Maurice Iwu, organised perhaps the most fraudulent election ever witnessed in this country. This was after he failed in his bid to get an unconstitutional third term in office.

“This former president wants to set standards for other leaders to follow. The truth is he has no standard or quality in his ways. What you find in his ways is indecency, dishonesty, deception, double face, treachery and wickedness. No one can give what he does not have. Obasanjo has been a thorn in the flesh of many presidents who came after him ostensibly for their refusal to hero-worship him.

“Why does Obasanjo want to abort the baby that has already been born? Why does he want to visit violence in the country? Why does he want to plunge the country into anarchy? Because the fact is a winner has emerged from Saturday, February 25 election that has been adjusted as free fair and credible by local and international observers.”

Mr Gemade urged President Buhari and Mr Yakubu to ignore the unsolicited advice from Mr Obasanjo who, he said, has become a meddlesome interloper in this matter.

“The INEC chairman should announce the remaining results of the election and bring the process to a close to saving the nation from further anxiety and our people can move on,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC was yet to announce the winner of the presidential election, although the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was still leading followed by the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Most of the results of the National Assembly elections, held on the same day as the presidential election, have also been announced.

