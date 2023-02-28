The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has scored the largest votes in Borno state in the presidential election.
Mr Tinubu polled 252,282 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 190,921 votes. The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, got 7,205 votes.
The results were announced Tuesday evening at the INEC collation centre in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
Below is the breakdown of the votes scored by each party in the presidential election Borno State.
A – 541
AA – 915
AAC – 349
ADC – 1,654
ADP – 1,475
APC – 252, 282
APGA – 1,211
APM – 584
APP – 149
BP – 207
LP – 7,205
NNPP -4,626
NRM – 770
PDP – 190,921
PRP – 620
SDP – 406
YPP – 416
ZLP – 567
Registered voters — 2,497, 337
Accredited voters — 499,543
Valid votes — 465,287
Rejected votes — 32,658
Total votes cast — 519,431
