The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has scored the largest votes in Borno state in the presidential election.

Mr Tinubu polled 252,282 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 190,921 votes. The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, got 7,205 votes.

The results were announced Tuesday evening at the INEC collation centre in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Below is the breakdown of the votes scored by each party in the presidential election Borno State.

A – 541

AA – 915

AAC – 349

ADC – 1,654

ADP – 1,475

APC – 252, 282

APGA – 1,211

APM – 584

APP – 149

BP – 207

LP – 7,205

NNPP -4,626

NRM – 770

PDP – 190,921

PRP – 620

SDP – 406

YPP – 416

ZLP – 567

Registered voters — 2,497, 337

Accredited voters — 499,543

Valid votes — 465,287

Rejected votes — 32,658

Total votes cast — 519,431

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

