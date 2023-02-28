The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Enyinnaya Abaribe, the winner of Saturday’s senatorial election in Abia South District.

The Returning Officer for Abia South National Assembly elections, Georgina Ugwuanyi, announced this before party agents at the collation centre in Aba.

Mrs Ugwuanyi, a professor of Banking and Finance at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, said she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by INEC office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

Earlier, Mrs Ugwuanyi had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units, totaling about 108, had irregularities requiring a reschedule of the Abia South elections.

She said Mr Abaribe got the highest number of votes in the election, having scored 49,903 votes.

She further announced that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chinedu Onyeizu, scored 43,903, while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 28,422 votes to come third.

The returning officer also announced the results of the Aba South and North Federal Constituency, with the LP candidate Emeka Nnamani polled 35,502 to clinch the seat.

She said that Alex Ikwecheghi of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent Representative, Chimaobi Ebisike, of the PDP scored 13,388 votes.

Mrs Ugwuanyi, therefore, declared Mr Nnamani the winner of the House of Representatives election.

(NAN)

