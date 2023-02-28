The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has scored a 189,017 votes to win Taraba state in the presidential election held on Saturday.

The former vice president defeated his main rivals Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Mr Obi polled 146,315 votes to come second while Mr Tinubu got 135,165 to emerge third. Mr Kwankwaso of the NNPP got 12,818 votes.

The total registered voters in the state were 1941549 while a total of 521442 voters were accredited with total valid votes standing at 499358.

The number of rejected vote cast is 18460 while the number of votes cast is 517818

Below is breakdown of what political parties scored in the state.

A: 309

AA 387

AAC 291

ADC: 1089

ADP 715

APC: 135165

APGA: 4526

APM : 471

APP: 384

BP:376

LP: 146315

NNPP 12818

PDP: 189017

SDP: 4000

PRP:579

NRM:609

YPP: 313

ZlP: 1994

