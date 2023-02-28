The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has scored a 189,017 votes to win Taraba state in the presidential election held on Saturday.
The former vice president defeated his main rivals Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
Mr Obi polled 146,315 votes to come second while Mr Tinubu got 135,165 to emerge third. Mr Kwankwaso of the NNPP got 12,818 votes.
The total registered voters in the state were 1941549 while a total of 521442 voters were accredited with total valid votes standing at 499358.
The number of rejected vote cast is 18460 while the number of votes cast is 517818
Below is breakdown of what political parties scored in the state.
A: 309
AA 387
AAC 291
ADC: 1089
ADP 715
APC: 135165
APGA: 4526
APM : 471
APP: 384
BP:376
LP: 146315
NNPP 12818
PDP: 189017
SDP: 4000
PRP:579
NRM:609
YPP: 313
ZlP: 1994
