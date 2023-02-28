The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, has continued to maintain a lead in Borno State as the Saturday presidential polls results trickled in.

So far results from 13 local government areas of the state have been announced at the State Presidential Election Collation Centre in Maiduguri.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the APC presidential candidate has continued to maintain numbers ahead of his rivals of the LP and the PDP when results from seven local government areas were announced.

Mr Tinubu has won in about 10 states, namely Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Jigawa, Niger, Zamfara and Benue.

The Borno State Presidential Election Collation Centre commenced receiving of results from all local governments at about 5 p.m. on Sunday 26 February at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Wukari, Jude Tsammani Rabo, a professor, is the State Collation Officer.

Below are the latest results from 16 more local government areas:

Abadam LGA

APC: 2146

LP: 0

NNPP: 14

PDP: 686

Mobbar LGA

APC: 3429

LP: 0

NNPP: 66

PDP: 1649

Kwaya Kusar LGA

APC: 8420

LP: 123

NNPP: 328

PDP: 7254

Gwoza LGA

APC 9,732

LP -296

NNPP- 95

ADC-89

PDP -9674

Jere LGA

APC- 21,984

LP -991

NNPP- 801

ADC- 107

PDP – 19,060

Chibok LGA

APC 4191

LP -227

NNPP- 27

ADC-35

PDP -8714

Bama

APC – 12579

PDP – 6617

LP – 19

NNPP – 118

KALA BALGE

APC – 3320

PDP – 912

LP – 04

NNPP – 18

BAYO

APC- 8837

LP- 26

NNPP- 220

PDP- 6078

GUZAMALA

APC-2668

LP-00

NNPP-04

PDP-96L

SHANI

APC-12,409

LP-264

NNPP-170

PDP-9674

NGALA

APC-8165

LP-04

NNPP-49

PDP-1950

MARTE

APC-5455

LP-01

NNPP-12

PDP-1653

