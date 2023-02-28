The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, has continued to maintain a lead in Borno State as the Saturday presidential polls results trickled in.
So far results from 13 local government areas of the state have been announced at the State Presidential Election Collation Centre in Maiduguri.
PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the APC presidential candidate has continued to maintain numbers ahead of his rivals of the LP and the PDP when results from seven local government areas were announced.
Mr Tinubu has won in about 10 states, namely Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Jigawa, Niger, Zamfara and Benue.
The Borno State Presidential Election Collation Centre commenced receiving of results from all local governments at about 5 p.m. on Sunday 26 February at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri.
The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Wukari, Jude Tsammani Rabo, a professor, is the State Collation Officer.
Below are the latest results from 16 more local government areas:
Abadam LGA
APC: 2146
LP: 0
NNPP: 14
PDP: 686
Mobbar LGA
APC: 3429
LP: 0
NNPP: 66
PDP: 1649
Kwaya Kusar LGA
APC: 8420
LP: 123
NNPP: 328
PDP: 7254
Gwoza LGA
APC 9,732
LP -296
NNPP- 95
ADC-89
PDP -9674
Jere LGA
APC- 21,984
LP -991
NNPP- 801
ADC- 107
PDP – 19,060
Chibok LGA
APC 4191
LP -227
NNPP- 27
ADC-35
PDP -8714
Bama
APC – 12579
PDP – 6617
LP – 19
NNPP – 118
KALA BALGE
APC – 3320
PDP – 912
LP – 04
NNPP – 18
BAYO
APC- 8837
LP- 26
NNPP- 220
PDP- 6078
GUZAMALA
APC-2668
LP-00
NNPP-04
PDP-96L
SHANI
APC-12,409
LP-264
NNPP-170
PDP-9674
NGALA
APC-8165
LP-04
NNPP-49
PDP-1950
MARTE
APC-5455
LP-01
NNPP-12
PDP-1653
