Two major opposition parties have called for the cancellation of the results of the presidential election, announced by INEC in Abuja.

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the call at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja

The vice presidential candidates of the two parties, Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba-Ahmed, addressed journalists at the event.

The two parties had called for the upload of all election results from polling units on the INEC online portal (IReV) before the final announcement of results in Abuja.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu had said Monday that the collation and announcement would go on while the results continue to be uploaded on IReV.

Results from 14 states have been announced in Abuja while more have been announced in states across Nigeria.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

