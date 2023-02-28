The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has lost the Taraba South senatorial district election.

He lost the election to the opposition candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Jimkuta.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced the election result in the Wukari local government area – the senatorial headquarters of the Taraba south zone.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Solomon Adeyeye, a professor, said Mr Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes to defeat the incumbent governor and candidate of the PDP who polled 45,708 votes.

The governor who is completing his second terms in office was defeated by a margin of 39,707 votes.

Meanwhile, the INEC announced Shu’aibu Isa as the winner of the senatorial contest for the Taraba north district.

Mr Isa, a candidate of the PDP polled 74,645, to defeat his opponent from the All Progressives Congress, Sani Danadi who got 61,878 votes.

The official result of the senatorial contest in the Taraba central zone between the state’s deputy governor, Haruna Manu of the PDP and Marafa Abba of the APC is yet to be announced.

