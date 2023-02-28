The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Niger State, North-central Nigeria.
Mr Tinubu won in the state with a total of 375,183 votes. His closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the state.
The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Niger, Clement Alawa, announced that Mr Tinubu scored 375,183 votes of the total votes cast to beat Atiku who polled 284,898 votes.
According to the official, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, scored 80,452 votes while the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 21,836 votes to come fourth.
The APC candidate won with a landslide in Borgu Local Government Area where he is holding a traditional title of Jagaban Borgu. He scored 22,491votes and defeated his opponent from the PDP who got 9,649 votes in the local government area.
Niger State has 2,667,886 registered voters, out of which 827,416 voters were accredited for the presidential election.
The result showed that the total votes cast was 813,355 out of which 34,687 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 778,668
Below is the breakdown of the result from Niger State
Rafi LGA
APC 16,963
PDP 9,581
NNPP 1523
LP 1058
Gbako LGA
APC 12436
PDP 11,017
NNPP 170
LP 424
Wushishi LGA
APC 11,504
PDP 8,868
NNPP 404
LP 460
Edati LGA
APC 10, 508
PDP 14,779
NNPP 263
LP 93
Katcha LGA
APC 10,795
PDP 13,268
NNPP 331
LP 180
Gurara LGA
APC 12,283
PDP 10,479
NNPP 287
LP 3151
Paiko LGA
APC.18,550
PDP 13,185
LP. 5,465
NNPP.1,560
Bosso LGA
APC.19,767
PDP. 14,062
LP. 6,778
NNPP. 1,419
Lavun LGA
APC 15,107
PDP 14,395
NNPP 556
LP 894
Mokwa LGA
APC 15,491
PDP 15,658
NNPP 697
LP 957
Munya LGA
APC 7,235
PDP 7,178
NNPP 339
LP 3,504
Agaie LGA
APC 13,865
PDP 12,908
NNPP 532
LP 179
Suleja LGA
APC 15,917
PDP 11,968
NNPP 1,645
LP 16,978
Tafa LGA
APC 8,927
PDP 8,748
NNPP 453
LP 6,904
Magama LGA
APC 13,287
PDP 9,190
NNPP 1,351
LP 2,932
Agwara LGA
APC 7,659
PDP 6,046
NNPP 83
LP 1,628
Kontagora LGA
APC 20,032
PDP 14,248
NNPP 3,847
LP 2,832
Shiroro LGA
APC 18,954
PDP 9,967
NNPP 725
LP 5,993
Mariga LGA
APC 13,369
PDP 6,688
NNPP 603
LP 724
Mashegu LGA
APC 12,665
PDP 7,206
NNPP 694
LP 891
Rijau LGA
APC 11,186
PDP 7,969
NNPP 395
LP 2,104
Borgu LGA
APC 22,491
PDP 9,649
NNPP 441
LP 1,982
Chanchaga LGA
APC 25,858
LP. 10,855
PDP 21,189
NNPP 2,566
Lapai LGA
APC 17,822
PDP 13,545
NNPP 381
LP 927
Bida LGA
APC 22,510
PDP 13,107
NNPP 571
LP 2,559
