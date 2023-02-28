The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Niger State, North-central Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu won in the state with a total of 375,183 votes. His closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the state.

The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Niger, Clement Alawa, announced that Mr Tinubu scored 375,183 votes of the total votes cast to beat Atiku who polled 284,898 votes.

According to the official, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, scored 80,452 votes while the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 21,836 votes to come fourth.

The APC candidate won with a landslide in Borgu Local Government Area where he is holding a traditional title of Jagaban Borgu. He scored 22,491votes and defeated his opponent from the PDP who got 9,649 votes in the local government area.

Niger State has 2,667,886 registered voters, out of which 827,416 voters were accredited for the presidential election.

The result showed that the total votes cast was 813,355 out of which 34,687 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 778,668

Below is the breakdown of the result from Niger State

Rafi LGA

APC 16,963

PDP 9,581

NNPP 1523

LP 1058

Gbako LGA

APC 12436

PDP 11,017

NNPP 170

LP 424

Wushishi LGA

APC 11,504

PDP 8,868

NNPP 404

LP 460

Edati LGA

APC 10, 508

PDP 14,779

NNPP 263

LP 93

Katcha LGA

APC 10,795

PDP 13,268

NNPP 331

LP 180

Gurara LGA

APC 12,283

PDP 10,479

NNPP 287

LP 3151

Paiko LGA

APC.18,550

PDP 13,185

LP. 5,465

NNPP.1,560

Bosso LGA

APC.19,767

PDP. 14,062

LP. 6,778

NNPP. 1,419

Lavun LGA

APC 15,107

PDP 14,395

NNPP 556

LP 894

Mokwa LGA

APC 15,491

PDP 15,658

NNPP 697

LP 957

Munya LGA

APC 7,235

PDP 7,178

NNPP 339

LP 3,504

Agaie LGA

APC 13,865

PDP 12,908

NNPP 532

LP 179

Suleja LGA

APC 15,917

PDP 11,968

NNPP 1,645

LP 16,978

Tafa LGA

APC 8,927

PDP 8,748

NNPP 453

LP 6,904

Magama LGA

APC 13,287

PDP 9,190

NNPP 1,351

LP 2,932

Agwara LGA

APC 7,659

PDP 6,046

NNPP 83

LP 1,628

Kontagora LGA

APC 20,032

PDP 14,248

NNPP 3,847

LP 2,832

Shiroro LGA

APC 18,954

PDP 9,967

NNPP 725

LP 5,993

Mariga LGA

APC 13,369

PDP 6,688

NNPP 603

LP 724

Mashegu LGA

APC 12,665

PDP 7,206

NNPP 694

LP 891

Rijau LGA

APC 11,186

PDP 7,969

NNPP 395

LP 2,104

Borgu LGA

APC 22,491

PDP 9,649

NNPP 441

LP 1,982

Chanchaga LGA

APC 25,858

LP. 10,855

PDP 21,189

NNPP 2,566

Lapai LGA

APC 17,822

PDP 13,545

NNPP 381

LP 927

Bida LGA

APC 22,510

PDP 13,107

NNPP 571

LP 2,559

