The governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, lost the senatorial contest for Kebbi Central district to a former governor of the state, Adamu Aliero.

Mr Bagudu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was defeated by Mr Aliero, the incumbent senator for the Kebbi Central district and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results on Tuesday.

The INEC Returning Officer, Abubakar Bazata, a professor, said Mr Aliero polled 126,588 votes to defeat his challenger, a serving governor under APC, Mr Bagudu who got 92, 389 votes.

The winning candidate, Mr Aliero, was a member of the APC. He joined the PDP in the build-up of the 2023 election after a disagreement with Mr Badugu over the control of the APC structure in the state.

Meanwhile, another long-time APC lawmaker, the senatorial candidate for Kebbi South, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, also lost re-election to the opposition PDP.

The Returning Officer for the INEC in the election, Ibrahim Muhammad, announced the candidate of the PDP, Garba Maidoki, who polled 75,232 votes to defeat Mr Na’Allah who secure 70,785 votes.

Mr Maidoki, the PDP candidate, a first-timer contestant, defeated Mr Na’Allah, a three-time senator who also served in the House of Representatives twice.

Mr Ibn Na’Allah was defeated with 5,000 votes.

