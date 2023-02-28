A former Chief of Defence Staff, Alani Akinrinade, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the cancellation of the presidential and National Assembly elections over alleged fraud.

Mr Obasanjo, on Monday, alleged that the results of the elections, held on Saturday across Nigeria, had been manipulated. He also called on the president and INEC to act, to avert a looming danger.

Mr Akinrinade, however, condemned Mr Obasanjo’s allegation, noting that the statement was coming at a time the electoral umpire was still processing the results.

Mr Akinrinade also said Mr Obasanjo’s intervrntion “is a calculative attempt to game the system.

“Without any shred of evidence a former President is challenging the integrity of a national elections and calling a seating President to truncate it midway.”

Mr Akinrinade described Mr Obasanjo’s allegation as disturbing and detrimental to the continued development of the country’s democracy.

“As a General who fought for the unity of this country and one that has witnessed the many twists and turns of our Democratic development, I am certain that Nigeria this time is on the right path. I find it most disturbing and objectionable that a former General and President will introduce such a diatribe into the body politic of Nigeria at such a delicate time as this.

“Being not neutral, Obasanjo’s intervention falls short of patriotism and fits perfectly into meddling in the affairs of state that is already the constitutional responsibility of INEC.” Mr Akinrinade said

The retired army general also recalled “Obasanjo years and his democratic antics and many bullish attempts at circumventing the political process.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore Obasanjo’s recent interruptions and focus on supporting the lawful institution to do its job by allowing the process to run it’s full course.

“The President Buhari I know will let the process run its full course and will not intervene in an undemocratic manner to truncate the ongoing political process.

“Nigerians have voted. Their votes have counted. Let no one disrupt the process.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

