Despite reports of widespread attacks and suppression of voters in Rivers State, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, has won the presidential election in Port Harcourt Local Government Area in the state.

He scored 62,450 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 7,203 votes, followed by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress who scored 5,562 votes.

According to Channels TV, “There were reports of some agents trying to foment trouble. However, in the end, the returning officer, a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Omiete Olulu Briggs, was able to declare the result which is a huge boost for the LP”.

Police in Rivers State said on Monday that they had arrested three of their officers who allegedly stole ballot boxes during Saturday’s elections in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the officers were arrested following a viral video which captured their alleged involvement in the electoral malpractice.

There have been reports of police officers and other security officials colluding with politicians in Rivers to manipulate the polls in the state.

Rivers State was trending on Twitter on Sunday because of the alleged suppression of voters in the oil-rich state.

In a clip circulating on Twitter, a police pickup truck is seen driving away from a supposed polling unit, with ballot papers littered on the ground.

“Police don come snatched our ballot box,” a male voice is heard saying in the video’s background.

Apart from arresting the officers, the police said they have impounded the truck which has an inscription “RRT 050” on its body.

Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said the police have the commitment to protect the rule of law, and that the officers would be sanctioned if found culpable.

“Investigation still ongoing, the outcome will be made known publicly,” she said in the statement, while appealing to residents in Rivers State to remain calm and peaceful.

PREMIUM TIMES published a similar video where a police officer was seen tearing thumb-printed ballots.

