The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna State.

Atiku polled 554,360 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who secured 399,293 votes to clinch the second spot.

Meanwhile, Labour Party’s Peter Obi polled 294,494 votes to claim the third position.

The state has a total of 23 local government areas.

Atiku won in 14 local governments to emerge the winner in the state. The LGs include Giwa, Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon-Gari, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kubau and Soba.

On his part, Mr Obi won in seven LGs (Chikun, Kaura, Kajuru, Jaba, Kachia, Jema’a and Zango-Kataf) while Mr Tinubu won in Birnin-Gwari and Sanga local government — the hometown of the state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

According to the state’s returning officer, Musa Umar, 13 polling units were cancelled due to overvoting and violence.

