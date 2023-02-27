The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his main rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bauchi State in the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
Atiku polled a total of 426, 607 votes while Mr Tinubu got 316,694 votes.
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came third with 72,103 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came fourth with 24,910 votes.
The PDP candidate won in 18 local government areas while the APC won in two out of the total 20 local government areas in the state.
