The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Yobe South Senatorial District election inconclusive.
The Returning Officer for the election, Shettima Saidu, stated this at the collation centre at Federal College of Education(Technical) Potiskum, on Monday.
The election was held on Saturday.
Mr Saidu, a professor, said the election was marred with over voting in one polling unit and consequently cancelled.
According to him, the cancellation of votes at Polling Unit 003 Manawaci, in Fika Local Government Area, happened when the total votes cast exceeded the total number of people accredited.
A fresh election is expected to be conducted in the area, he said.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that there has been tension in Potiskum town over the delay in the announcement of the result as some supporters of one of the candidates staged a protest earlier at INEC office in the area alleging foul play.
There were reports that some security personnel took proactive measure by condoning off the house of the incumbent senator, Mohammed Bomoi, to avert any attack ahead of the announcement of the result.
The State Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba, did not answer calls put to him by this newspaper to comment on the matter.
