The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the presidential election conducted in Plateau State.

The INEC Collation Officer in the state, Shehu Abdulrahman, announced that the LP candidate scored the highest votes cast in the state to defeat his closest rivals, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic party ( PDP).

According to the collation officer, the LP candidate scored 466,272 votes, PDP candidate scored 243,808 votes while the APC candidate scored 307,195 votes.

Plateau thus joins Nasarawa as two states in Northern Nigeria that Peter Obi has won, so far, in the presidential election.

The results of the various LGAs are as follows:

WASE

APC – 28675

PDP – 23049

LP – 6080

NNPP – 109

Mikang LGA

APC – 5,044

PDP – 7,211

LP – 7,201

Barkin Ladi LGA

LP – 32,489

APC – 12,514

PDP -9,073

Riyom

APC – 6,936

PDP – 8,181

LP – 15,171

Jos East

APC – 6,348

PDP – 5,144

LP – 6,386

5. Langtang south

APC – 7,478

PDP – 12,467

LP – 6,045

6. Langtang North

APC – 8,706

PDP – 17,751

LP – 21,590

7. Bokkos LGA

APC – 10,858

PDP – 8,569

LP – 32,581

8. Mangu LGA

APC – 22,691

PDP – 27,013

LP – 39,387

Bassa

APC- 16,007

PDP – 11306

LP – 28,226

Kanke

APC – 13,438

PDP – 10538

LB – 13538

JOS south

APC – 15985

PDP – 13,803

LP – 112874

Pankshin

APC 11019

PDP 12225

LP – 25450

Kanam

APC – 41186

PDP – 24843

LP – 4769

Shendam

APC- 17132

PDP – 8444

LP – 25825

Quaan pan

APC 16522

PDP 20,963

LP 18, 641

Jos North

APC 65656

PDP 22528

LP – 70357

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

