The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Nasarawa State.
Mr Obi polled 191,361 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 172,922 votes.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came third in the state with 147,093 votes.
Messrs Obi, Tinubu and Atiku are the three top contenders among the 18 presidential candidates with Mr Tinubu having an initial lead, according to official results tabulated by PREMIUM TIMES.
See details of the Nasarawa election below.
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 1,899,244
ACCREDITED VOTERS 562,464
A 494
AA 554
AAC 117
ADC 973
ADP 788
APC 172,922
APGA 989
APM 356
APP 187
BP 340
LP 191,361
NNPP 12,715
NRM 405
PDP 147093
PRP 317
SDP 804
YPP 249
ZLP 2660
TOTAL VALID VOTES 540,566
REJECTED VOTES 16,371
Elections were cancelled in 12 PUs in 9 RAs.
Cancelled due to over voting and violence in one registration area
