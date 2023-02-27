The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Nasarawa State.

Mr Obi polled 191,361 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 172,922 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came third in the state with 147,093 votes.

Messrs Obi, Tinubu and Atiku are the three top contenders among the 18 presidential candidates with Mr Tinubu having an initial lead, according to official results tabulated by PREMIUM TIMES.

See details of the Nasarawa election below.

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 1,899,244

ACCREDITED VOTERS 562,464

A 494

AA 554

AAC 117

ADC 973

ADP 788

APC 172,922

APGA 989

APM 356

APP 187

BP 340

LP 191,361

NNPP 12,715

NRM 405

PDP 147093

PRP 317

SDP 804

YPP 249

ZLP 2660

TOTAL VALID VOTES 540,566

REJECTED VOTES 16,371

Elections were cancelled in 12 PUs in 9 RAs.

Cancelled due to over voting and violence in one registration area

