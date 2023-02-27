The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has won the presidential election in Kano State.
Mr Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes.
His closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won in the remaining six local governments.
Atiku Abubakar came a distant third but won in no local governments.
The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Lawal Suleiman, announced that Mr Kwankwaso scored 997,279 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Tinubu who polled 517,341 votes.
According to the official, the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, scored 131,716 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got 28,513 votes to come fourth.
Kano has 5,792,448 registered voters, out of which 1,769,9525 voters were accredited for the presidential election.
The result showed that the total votes cast was 1,746,410, out of which 44,405 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 1,702,005
Below is the result from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state declared by INEC
1. Kunchi Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10,359
LP 50
NNPP 8090
PDP 703
2. Rogo Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10, 403
LP 343
NNPP 19,587
PDP 1616
3. Dawakin Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 16,773
LP 2020
NNPP 25072
PDP 2477
4. Karaye Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10, 874
LP 134
NNPP 16,295
PDP 2,132
5. Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10,280
NNPP 17,219
PDP 1,192
6.Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 11,341
LP 1,106
NNPP 24,367
PDP 1,553
7.Warawa Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10352
LP 125
NNPP 12708
PDP 1277
8.Bunkure Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 11161
LP 76
NNPP 16759
PDP 1528
9. Bebeji local government area, Kano state
APC 12616
LP 239
NNPP 22242
PDP 1475
10. Rano local government area, Kano state
APC 11268
LP 115
NNPP 16286
PDP 1898
11. Ajingi local government area, Kano state
APC 7066
LP 182
NNPP 16798
PDP 1540
12. Albasu local government area, kano state
APC 9618
LP 34
NNPP 19161
PDP 2350
13: Wudil local government area, Kano state
APC 10279
LP 380
NNPP 22517
PDP 2785
14: Gaya local government area, Kano state
APC 8708
LP 158
NNPP 18,999
PDP 1382
15. Ungoggo Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 8011
LP 334
NNPP 34916
PDP 4659
16: Bichi Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 31673
LP 178
NNPP 20862
PDP 1371
17. Kiru local government area, Kano state
APC – 19,155
LP – 112
NNPP – 27,199
PDP – 2,467
18: Garko Local Government Area, Kano
APC – 8,485
LP – 313
NNPP – 15,889
PDP – 2,067
19. Gwarzo Local Government Area, Kano
APC – 20,627
LP – 70
NNPP – 19,950
PDP – 2,125
20. Kabo Local Government Area, Kano state
APC – 18,767
LP – 79
NNPP – 15,923
PDP – 2,463
21. Shanono Local Government Area, Kano State
APC – 11,557
LP – 44
NNPP – 9,672
PDP – 1,703
22. Tudun Wada local government area, Kano
APC – 18,017
LP – 1,053
NNPP – 23,041
PDP – 1,965
23. Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano
APC – 6,721
LP – 815
NNPP – 44,474
PDP – 5,996
24. Garun malam local government area, Kano state.
APC 8,642
Lp 160
NNPP 12,249
PDP 4409
25. Makoda Local Government Area, Kano
APC 12,590
LP 40
NNPP 12,247
PDP 1,099
26. Rimin Gado, local government area, Kano
APC 10,861
LP 76
NNPP 14,634
PDP 907
27: Kibiya Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 10,283
LP 70
NNPP 16,331
PDP 753
28. Kura local government area, Kano state
APC 11,992
LP 48
NNPP 13,736
PDP 2,191
29. Madobi local government area, Kano state
APC 12, 038
LP 39
NNPP 23,130
PDP 2, 393
30. Gabasawa local government, Kano state
APC 11,992
LP 48
NNPP 13736
PDP 2191
31. Tsanyawa local government area, kano state
APC 14,052
PDP 1,721
NNPP 14,468
LP 89
32. Doguwa Local Government Area, Kano state
APC 15, 424
PDP 1, 408
NNPP 14, 543
LP 642
33. Tarauni Local Government Area, kano state
APC 6,133
PDP 6, 067
NNPP 32,891
LP 659
34. Bagwai local government, Kano state
APC 14,949
PDP 1,935
NNPP 14,243
35. Dawakin Kudu local government, Kano state
APC 12, 258
PDP 2,099
NNPP 32,925
LP 167
36. Dambatta local government area, Kano state
APC 13,179
PDP 2,099
NNPP 15, 179
LP 68
37: Fagge Local Local Government Area, Kano state.
APC 4, 060
LP 14, 896
NNPP 23,162
PDP 5, 416
38. Nasarawa Local Local Government Area, Kano state.
APC 10, 218
LP 3,863
NNPP 61,053
PDP 10,599
39. Gezawa local government area, Kano state
APC 9,915
NNPP 21,909
PDP 2,980
LP 188
40. Minjibir Local Government Area Kano state
APC 6,777
PDP 1,833
NNPP 15,505
LP 123
41. Gwale Local Government Area
APC 6950
LP 270
NNPP 42932
PDP 7457
42 Takai Local Government Area, Kano state.
APC 13, 770
LP 69
NNPP 19,849
PDP 3,124
43. Municipal Local Government, Kano state.
APC 9,948
LP 267
NNPP 51,954
PDP 10,298
44. Dala Local Government Area, Kano state.
APC 8,262
LP 234
NNPP 55,967
PDP 8,548
