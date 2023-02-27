The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has won the presidential election in Kano State.

Mr Kwankwaso won in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano with a total of 997,279 votes.

His closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), won in the remaining six local governments.

Atiku Abubakar came a distant third but won in no local governments.

The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Lawal Suleiman, announced that Mr Kwankwaso scored 997,279 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Tinubu who polled 517,341 votes.

According to the official, the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, scored 131,716 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, got 28,513 votes to come fourth.

Kano has 5,792,448 registered voters, out of which 1,769,9525 voters were accredited for the presidential election.

The result showed that the total votes cast was 1,746,410, out of which 44,405 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 1,702,005

Below is the result from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state declared by INEC

1. Kunchi Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10,359

LP 50

NNPP 8090

PDP 703

2. Rogo Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10, 403

LP 343

NNPP 19,587

PDP 1616

3. Dawakin Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 16,773

LP 2020

NNPP 25072

PDP 2477

4. Karaye Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10, 874

LP 134

NNPP 16,295

PDP 2,132

5. Tofa Local Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10,280

NNPP 17,219

PDP 1,192

6.Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 11,341

LP 1,106

NNPP 24,367

PDP 1,553

7.Warawa Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10352

LP 125

NNPP 12708

PDP 1277

8.Bunkure Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 11161

LP 76

NNPP 16759

PDP 1528

9. Bebeji local government area, Kano state

APC 12616

LP 239

NNPP 22242

PDP 1475

10. Rano local government area, Kano state

APC 11268

LP 115

NNPP 16286

PDP 1898

11. Ajingi local government area, Kano state

APC 7066

LP 182

NNPP 16798

PDP 1540

12. Albasu local government area, kano state

APC 9618

LP 34

NNPP 19161

PDP 2350

13: Wudil local government area, Kano state

APC 10279

LP 380

NNPP 22517

PDP 2785

14: Gaya local government area, Kano state

APC 8708

LP 158

NNPP 18,999

PDP 1382

15. Ungoggo Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 8011

LP 334

NNPP 34916

PDP 4659

16: Bichi Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 31673

LP 178

NNPP 20862

PDP 1371

17. Kiru local government area, Kano state

APC – 19,155

LP – 112

NNPP – 27,199

PDP – 2,467

18: Garko Local Government Area, Kano

APC – 8,485

LP – 313

NNPP – 15,889

PDP – 2,067

19. Gwarzo Local Government Area, Kano

APC – 20,627

LP – 70

NNPP – 19,950

PDP – 2,125

20. Kabo Local Government Area, Kano state

APC – 18,767

LP – 79

NNPP – 15,923

PDP – 2,463

21. Shanono Local Government Area, Kano State

APC – 11,557

LP – 44

NNPP – 9,672

PDP – 1,703

22. Tudun Wada local government area, Kano

APC – 18,017

LP – 1,053

NNPP – 23,041

PDP – 1,965

23. Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano

APC – 6,721

LP – 815

NNPP – 44,474

PDP – 5,996

24. Garun malam local government area, Kano state.

APC 8,642

Lp 160

NNPP 12,249

PDP 4409

25. Makoda Local Government Area, Kano

APC 12,590

LP 40

NNPP 12,247

PDP 1,099

26. Rimin Gado, local government area, Kano

APC 10,861

LP 76

NNPP 14,634

PDP 907

27: Kibiya Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 10,283

LP 70

NNPP 16,331

PDP 753

28. Kura local government area, Kano state

APC 11,992

LP 48

NNPP 13,736

PDP 2,191

29. Madobi local government area, Kano state

APC 12, 038

LP 39

NNPP 23,130

PDP 2, 393

30. Gabasawa local government, Kano state

APC 11,992

LP 48

NNPP 13736

PDP 2191

31. Tsanyawa local government area, kano state

APC 14,052

PDP 1,721

NNPP 14,468

LP 89

32. Doguwa Local Government Area, Kano state

APC 15, 424

PDP 1, 408

NNPP 14, 543

LP 642

33. Tarauni Local Government Area, kano state

APC 6,133

PDP 6, 067

NNPP 32,891

LP 659

34. Bagwai local government, Kano state

APC 14,949

PDP 1,935

NNPP 14,243

35. Dawakin Kudu local government, Kano state

APC 12, 258

PDP 2,099

NNPP 32,925

LP 167

36. Dambatta local government area, Kano state

APC 13,179

PDP 2,099

NNPP 15, 179

LP 68

37: Fagge Local Local Government Area, Kano state.

APC 4, 060

LP 14, 896

NNPP 23,162

PDP 5, 416

38. Nasarawa Local Local Government Area, Kano state.

APC 10, 218

LP 3,863

NNPP 61,053

PDP 10,599

39. Gezawa local government area, Kano state

APC 9,915

NNPP 21,909

PDP 2,980

LP 188

40. Minjibir Local Government Area Kano state

APC 6,777

PDP 1,833

NNPP 15,505

LP 123

41. Gwale Local Government Area

APC 6950

LP 270

NNPP 42932

PDP 7457

42 Takai Local Government Area, Kano state.

APC 13, 770

LP 69

NNPP 19,849

PDP 3,124

43. Municipal Local Government, Kano state.

APC 9,948

LP 267

NNPP 51,954

PDP 10,298

44. Dala Local Government Area, Kano state.

APC 8,262

LP 234

NNPP 55,967

PDP 8,548

