The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State, on Monday, declared the collation officer for Marafa ward in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Yusuf Isa-Yahaya, as ‘persona non-grata’.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Ahmed Bello-Mahmud, said on Monday in Birnin Kebbi that the commission would, however, not be deterred by this development.

He said the commission had no option than to declare him missing following a series of meetings on the issue in accordance with the law, adding that a new competent collation officer had been appointed to carry on with the job.

Mr Bello-Mahmud assured that the newly appointed officer would continue from where the missing officer stopped and possibly make announcement on Monday (today).

Hot contest

NAN reports that tension was high at INEC office in Birnin Kebbi over the hot contest between the incumbent governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu, and his predecessor, Adamu Aliero, who are senatorial candidates of both the APC and PDP respectively for the same district.

The rivalry between the followers of the two party leaders had led to security being beefed up at the commission’s office.

Results from eight Local Government Areas of Kebbi Central Senatorial District had arrived but the absence of results for Marafa ward delayed the announcement of the winner.

Aliero calls for calm

Also speaking, Mr Aliero advised his supporters to remain calm, adding that the decision of the commission was in line with the laws of the land.

He lamented that his people had spent two days awaiting the announcement of the result but to no avail.

He appealed to the commission to hasten efforts to announce the result.

“Therefore, I urge all our supporters to be law-abiding, and mature and ensure that they maintain the relative peace being enjoyed for the good and progress of the state and the nation at large,” he said.

