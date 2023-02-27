As some opposition parties walked out of the national collation centre in Abuja, the agents of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, and 10 other parties have stood in solidarity with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying they want the collation and announcement process to continue.

Apart from APC, other parties that expressed their support for the process are party A, AA, AAC, APM, NNPP, NRM, YPP, ZLM, PRP and ZLP. They all expressed confidence in the process.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how agents of the PDP accused INEC of violating the Electoral Act by going ahead with the result collation and announcement for the presidential election despite not uploading the results on the iREV portal.

Agents of some other parties, including those of the LP and ADP, had expressed similar views.

The aggrieved agents all walked out of the venue.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu rejected the demand of the agents and said the process would continue.

Mr Yakubu noted that the commission has the power to review the electoral process but it can only do so after collation is concluded.

INEC has since continued with the collation exercise.

A total of 18 parties are taking part in the presidential election. But four – APC, PDP, LP and NNPP – are considered major contenders.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES live updates of the election results here.

