The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s claim of over-voting in Ekiti State during Saturday’s presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had won the election with PDP coming behind a distant second.

The Ekiti State’s results were the first to be officially called at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Sunday.

On Monday, PDP’s agent, Dino Melaye, called for the cancellation of the results for overvoting that allegedly marred the election in the state.

Mr Melaye had earlier insisted that there were about 800 excess votes cast in Ekiti state.

He and another agent of the party, Emeka Iheodia, walked out of the National Collation Centre after the INEC chair refused to grant their request.

Mr Yakubu, later reacting to the allegation, said there was no overvoting in Ekiti State.

He also said there was no over-voting in Ekiti State as the party agents had appended their signatures in agreement to the result sheets.

He said the figure presented by the PDP agent did not emanate from the commission.

He said the figures in the commission’s possession revealed 315,058 total accredited votes and 308,171 Valid votes. He added that the rejected votes were 6,301.

He asked the political parties to approach the commission for redress if they have a result sheet that showed a different figure.

“If there’s any figure different from what I have presented…please discontentment that figure, it does not emanate from the commission,” he said.

