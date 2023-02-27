The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta State, Monday Udoh-Tom, has confirmed the killing of an election official after Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state.

Mr Udoh-Tom said this when he spoke with journalists on Monday in Asaba.

He said the unnamed official was shot on his way to deliver election results on Saturday at Ukwuani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“There was an attack in Ukwwani LGA where one of our staff was shot on his way with the election results after the election.

“The gunmen opened fire at their bus and unfortunately killed the INEC official and others sustained injuries.

”The other ad hoc staff who were injured were identified as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Mr Udoh-Tom said the corps members are currently receiving treatment but that the commission is planning to transfer them to Asaba.

“The NYSC corps members are now receiving treatment, but we are planning on how to move them to a hospital in Asaba,” Mr Udoh-Tom.

The presidential and National Assembly elections were held across the country on Saturday.

